Bird walk returns

The First Saturday Bird Walks at Kauffman Museum returns 7 a.m. May 1.

The walk departs from the kiosk in the museum parking lot for a mile-and-a-half hike through Chisholm Park and along Sand Creek Trail. Binoculars and a bird book are recommended but not required. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome but should be able to remain quiet so they don't scare away the birds.

Free and open to the public. Masks rare equired. Bring your own mask (BYOM). Maintain social distancing at all times before, during and after the bird walk.

Friesen to offer birding workshop

Gregg Friesen will cover everything you need to know to start birdwatching, including bird books, binoculars and, of course, the birds themselves at 7 p.m. June 3 at Newton Public Library. The workshop will also be hosted on Zoom and Facebook live.

Friesen is a 60-some-year resident of Harvey County, having lived most of his life in the Newton area. His day job is as a Clinical Nurse Specialist, but his avocation is birdwatching, also known as "birding." His travels have taken him, often with family in tow, from coast to coast and from the banks of the Rio Grande to the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota and beyond. He has led birding outings for several organizations and participated in a number of bird censusing projects, including the Kansas Breeding Bird Atlas.

To register for the Zoom visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dtK0XgrMQKiukv4r4pPxNQ. The event will also be livestreamed on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

School hosting Rocky Mountain Oyster feed

A drive-thru mountain oyster feed to support Walton Rural Life Center will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 24 at 502 N. Main, Walton. The meal will feature hot dogs, baked beans, chips, soda and water. Lawn chairs for outdoor eating are optional, or meals can be taken to go.