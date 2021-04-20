Youth Veggie Garden Project to launch

The Youth Veggie Garden Project will launch April 30.

The Youth Veggie Garden Project is a free program for all youth in Harvey County who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Each youth participant receives several free plants and seeds to grow throughout the summer. After growing these plants, participants have the option of entering plants in the Harvey County Fair for display.

This project is free to participate in, though registration is required. Complete this registration link or by going to: https://tinyurl/2021Veggie. Supplies are limited to the first 100 participants.

Plant pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 30 at the Harvey County Fairgrounds,

First and Grandview, Newton.

This year pickup will be utilizing a drive through method.

KLCH to host babysitting clinic

There are slots available for a Babysitting Clinic on April 24 at the Kansas Learning Center For Health.

This clinic, suggested for fifth grade or older students, is an opportunity to learn about prepping meals, handling child meltdowns, CPR/First Aid training, etc. The clinic will be taught by Ann Pitts, CFCS with Harvey Count Kansas State Resarch and Extension and members of Halstead EMS.

The class will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 at the Kansas Learning Center For Health in Halstead. Cost is $25 per attendee.

Signups are online at https://learningcenter.kindful.com/register/babysitting-clinic-2021-2021.

Trail bike ride planned

The Chisholm Trail Bike Ride will be held May 1 starting from Athletic Park in Newton. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

The ride will begin and starts will be staggered between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to adhere to safe distancing. Masks are required in the registration area and SAG stops.

Routes of 56, 46, and 32 miles are available, as well as a short out-and-back on Sand Creek Trail.

Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt, or $50 for a family (kids 15 and under), with T-shirts (pre-registration required). For more information, registration forms, and route maps, visit hisholmtrailbikeride.com.