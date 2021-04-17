Hog roast and concert coming up

In the mood for a concert and dinner? The Newton High School Fine Arts Booster club will host "Hog Roast and Concerts in the Park" at the Athletic Park Band Shell located at Fischer Field on May 2.

Admission to the concert is free, though bring a lawn chair. The hog roast will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m., served from the Fischer Field concession stand.

Music will be performed by music from the USD 373 bands and orchestras.

A $7 meal includes: roast pork sandwich, baked beans, pickle, chips amd bottled water. Drive-through meal pickup will be available.

Proceeds will be used for NHS fine arts scholarships, class projects, and student support.

NICU baby shower planned

Newton Med and Wesley Medical Center have created a community outreach — a "NICU Baby Shower."

Many parents prepare for the arrival of the babies, however they can never plan for a little miracle so small their newborn clothes are too big. Many NICU babies require multiple layers of clothing and blankets to maintain body temperature.

The organization is collecting preemie onesies, preemie sleepers and blankets May 1 at First Baptist Church 200 W. 6th St. Newton. An in-car drop off option will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, and in person drop offs will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 all donated items must be new.

All donations will go directly to the NICUs to be given to these tiny miracles. As part of the greater Wichita area both NMC and WMC serve our Newton community so here is our way to give back in a big way!!!

For more information contact Reachel McLoud at 316-282-7429