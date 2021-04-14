CDDO to meet

The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization (HMCDDO) will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. April 19 in-personat the Flaming Center for the Arts, room 215 at Tabor College in Hillsboro.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will also have video conferencing services available. The public can obtain instructions regarding meeting access at https://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings

KDHE issues air quality advisory

Prescribed burning within the Flint Hills region April 13 has contributed to elevated air pollutant levels for parts of southern Kansas, including Wichita, this morning.

Additional burning April 15 will continue to impact air quality for the southern Flint Hills westward, including Wichita, the Red Hills region, and perhaps as far west as Liberal. The Air Quality Index (AQI) will likely range from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, and even Unhealthy at times for localized areas today through April 15.

The most significant impacts will occur during the evening, overnight and mornings hours. You can view the current air quality and AQI for your area on https://www.airnow.gov/.

Steps to protect your health on days when smoke is present in your community include: limiting or avoiding strenuous outdoor exercise.

People with respiratory or heart related illnesses should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

KDHE and partners continue to implement the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan to help mitigate air quality impacts that result from burning. The plan includes recommendations to minimize and disperse the smoke produced by burning.

For more information about the burning in the Flint Hills and the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan, please visit the following website: www.ksfire.org.