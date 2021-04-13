'Kansas Boy' discussion coming up

The Newton Public Library will host editors Jeffrey H. Barker and Melissa Walker will give a talk and answer questions about "Kansas Boy," the posthumously-released memoir of notable Kansan A.J. Bolinger (1881-1977) beginning at 7 p.m. April 20.

The discussion will be online via Zoom and Facebook live. To register for the Zoom event, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eHEnxRbrR2uVduapA6H4MA.

Trail bike ride scheduled

The Chisholm Trail Bike Ride will be May 1 starting from Athletic Park in Newton. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and starts will be staggered between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to adhere to safe distancing.

Masks are required in the registration area and SAG stops.

Routes of 56, 46, and 32 miles are available, as well as a short out-and-back on Sand Creek Trail.

Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt, or $50 for a family (kids 15 and under), with T-shirts (pre-registration required). For more info, registration forms, and route maps, go to chisholmtrailbikeride.com and click on May 2021 Ride.

Chamber to host annual tournament

The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament June 4 at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

Costs for a team of four is $400. Individuals can register for $100. Business and corporate sponsorships are available.

Registration forms can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/3hwst3z7. Completed forms can be returned to 500 N Main, Suite 101 in Newton, or scanned and emailed to Mary McCabe at mary@newtonchamberks.org.