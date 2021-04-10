Chamber breakfast returns

The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce's Chamber Breakfast returns to the Meridian Center this month, scheduled for 7:15 a.m. April 16 at 1420 E Broadway Ct,.

The breakfast will be sponsored by Xpress Wellness Urgent Care.

There is also a hybrid option for attendance. Cost to attend in person is $12, and cost to attend via Zoom is $5 per person. To attend at either capacity, you must register for the breakfast no later than 5 p.m. on April 13. Zoom links will be sent to registrants April 15.

To register online visit https://tinyurl.com/xkuvr68j

Babysitting clinic offered

The 2021 Babysitting Clinic will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 at the Kansas Learning Center For Health in Halstead, featuring K-State Research and Extension Agent Anne Pitts and the Halstead EMS and Fire department.

Students will taught how to babysit children, focusing on handling toddler meltdowns, proper diaper changing methods, how to play with children, preparing snacks, and more.

Cost is $25 dollars and attendance will be limited. Online signup is available at https://learningcenter.kindful.com/register/babysitting-clinic-2021-2021

Blood drive scheduled

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.

The organization will host a blood drive in Newton from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 26 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main

As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.

The Red Cross has begun testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.