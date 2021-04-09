Waltner captures family, farm and nature in “This Is Us” at the Carriage Factory Art Gallery

Special to the Kansan

Each painting Moundridge’s Kathy Waltner creates has a special meaning. It is of a place that is special to her, an animal with special meaning to her life, or reflecting the special personality of a grandchild. Waltner explores those themes in her new show “This Is Us” beginning April 15 at Carriage Factory Art Gallery.

The show includes more than two dozen watercolor paintings of flowers, children, animals and nature landscapes.

Waltner was first introduced to watercolor painting by her sister-in-law, Lila Bartel, during a family vacation in 1996. Waltner was busy with the demands of teaching preschool and kindergarten at the time but came back to the art in 2010 when she took a class from Susan Blackwood on portrait painting. The spark was lit and Waltner began painting portraits based on her grandchildren.

Waltner loves the transparency and softness of watercolor painting. With a Biology degree, she still likes to study her natural surroundings, the uniqueness of each tree and flower. She also likes to study the lighting, shadows, reflections in water and those things that add life to a painting.

Kathy and her husband Galen Waltner own Moundridge Lumber.

“This Is Us” opens April 15 with an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E Sixth St. in Newton. Please call the gallery to sign up for the reception to help guarantee social distancing. The show is featured in the Susan Koehn Gallery through June 12, 2021