'Art is Ageless' winners named

Winners of the 2021 edition of "Art is Ageless" are being celebrated at Newton Presbyterian Manor, and due to COVID-19, online. The contest is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

More than a dozen winners were named during the annual competition. Winning pieces at the community level move on to a "masterpiece level" judging to determine which pieces are featured in the Presbyterian Manor system’s annual calendar and note cards.

“We were pleased with the number of entries in the competition despite having a closed exhibit, which speaks well of the Art is Ageless experience,” said Noelle Dickinson, marketing director. “Many of the artists have used their extra hours at home in the last year to hone their craft or branch into new media. The joy it brings to them is contagious, and we enjoy celebrating their accomplishments and providing a way to share them with others through Art is Ageless.”

Local senior artists are being celebrated through April 9 at Newton Presbyterian Manor with an internal Art is Ageless

The Art is Ageless exhibit will be held virtually for friends of the program on Facebook, Facebook.com/NewtonPresbyterianManor.

The first Art is Ageless calendar was published in 1981, featuring art from Presbyterian Manor community residents. Since then, the program has expanded to include a juried art competition open to all seniors age 65 and older.

Art is Ageless is a trademarked program of PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

For more information about Art is Ageless, visit ArtIsAgeless.org.

Local competition winners by category include:

Christmas: Amateur – “Merry Christmas, What Cheer What Cheer” by Rosie Goering, N. Newton. Professional – “Christmas Horseman” by Terry Linenberger, Park City.

Sculpture/3D: Professional – “Mountain Man” by Jim VanDyke, Elbing.

Drawing: Amateur – “Mary and Babe” by Rita K. Patterson, Valley Center. Professional – “In My Garden” by Betty Duffy Eller, Newton.

Photography: Professional – “Reflections” by Phoebe Janzen, Hillsboro.

Quilting: Amateur – “Voyage Home” by Ruby E. Kleymann, Newton.

Mixed Media/Crafts: Amateur – “Christmas Day in Newton Medical Center” by Walter S. Friesen, Hesston. Professional – “Shell Bouquet” by Mary Goering, N. Newton.

Painting: Amateur – “Firefly” by Joey Giblin, Sedgwick; 2nd – “The Succulent Flowers” by Hulda Schrag, N. Newton; Honorable Mention – “Cowboy at Sunset” by Rita K. Patterson, Valley Center and “That Old Grain Elevator” by Rosie Goering, N. Newton. Professional – “Rail Journey in Europe” by Dennis McKay, Kechi; 2nd – “Cut Glass Vase with White Flowers” by Velera Adams, Newton; 3rd – “Surrounded” by Gene Marsh, Halstead; Honorable Mention – “Hello Fall” by Peggy Wambold, Newton, “Tomato Harvest” by Constance Gehring, Newton, “Morning Ride” by Barbara Gabel, Newton, and “Indian Dancer” by Duane Graham, Newton.