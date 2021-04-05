Vets affairs rep coming to Newton

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) mission is to provide Veterans, and eligible dependents with information, advice, direction, and assistance through the coordination of programs and services. KCVAO representatives assist eligible Veterans and their families in acquiring the benefits they earned from the VA, Military and the state of Kansas free of charge and without any obligations.

Representatives will be at the Harvey County Courthouse for one day only from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m April 6. Visits will be by appointment only, call 785-220-5183 and make an appointment.

H.O.F. seeking nominations

Organizers of the Newton High School Athletic Hall of Fame are seeking nominations for the 2021 class. The deadline is May 1.

Nomination forms are available at Newton High School (900 W. 12th St.), Anderson Office Supply (627 N. Main), or online at usd373-ks.school-loop. com/athletics.

Criteria for a person to be nominated are:

■ The nominee must, during and following his/her career, have exemplified the pride and spirit that is Newton athletics.

■ If an athlete, he/she must be a Newton High School graduate and have been out of high school for at least 10 years.

■ If a coach, he/she must have coached at NHS for at least five years and been out of coaching at NHS for at least five years.

■ If an at-large nominee, the person must have made significant contributions to the NHS athletic program.