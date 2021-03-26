Newton High School hosts first 'Military Signing Day'

For the first time Newton High School honored students who have entered or will be entering into military service after graduation with a "Military Signing Day" March 24.

Family members, staff and military members were present for the celebration after the school day which took place in the school’s media center.

Six Newton High School members of the class of 2021 have already joined or will be joining the military—Avery Dutcher (Army), Selena Aguilar (Kansas Army National Guard), Keaton Benedick (Kansas Army National Guard), Samuel Claassen (Kansas Army National Guard), Kylie Schwind (Kansas Army National Guard) and Isaac Hernandez (Marines).

The students in the Army National Guard have been training together for several months

This is the first year the high school held the special ceremony. It was the idea of a few of the parents who worked together with high school administration to make sure all of the seniors could be recognized.

“We were excited,” Schwind said. “It made it more special.”