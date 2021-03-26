Newton High School hosts first 'Military Signing Day'

Chad Frey
The Kansan
Avery Dutcher and his family celebrated his enlistment in the Army as part of the first-ever Military Signing Day at Newton High School.

For the first time Newton High School honored students who have entered or will be entering into military service after graduation with a "Military Signing Day" March 24.

Kylie Schwind (center, in uniform) and her family celebrated her enlistment in the Kansas Army National Guard during a Military Signing Day at Newton High School.

Family members, staff and military members were present for the celebration after the school day which took place in the school’s media center.

Samuel Claassen (center, in uniform) celebrated his enlistment with the Kansas Army National Guard during a Military Signing Day at Newton High School.

Six Newton High School members of the class of 2021 have already joined or will be joining the military—Avery Dutcher (Army), Selena Aguilar (Kansas Army National Guard), Keaton Benedick (Kansas Army National Guard), Samuel Claassen (Kansas Army National Guard), Kylie Schwind (Kansas Army National Guard) and Isaac Hernandez (Marines).

Keaton Benedick , center, and his parents celebrated his enlistment in the Kansas Army National Guard during a Military Signing Day at Newton High School.

The students in the Army National Guard have been training together for several months 

This is the first year the high school held the special ceremony. It was the idea of a few of the parents who worked together with high school administration to make sure all of the seniors could be recognized.

Selena Aguilar, center, and her parents celebrated her enlistment in the Kansas Army National Guard during a Military Signing Day at Newton High School.

“We were excited,” Schwind said. “It made it more special.”