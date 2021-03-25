Churches to host egg hunt

Easter is back, though the holiday never went away, some celebrations were placed on hold in 2020 as pandemic COVID-19 spread across the globe.

"We had to cancel last year due to Covid," said Nate Regier, one of the organizers of an Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church of Newton. "It was a huge success two years ago."

In partnership with Hillcrest Community Church, the church is at it again this spring, scheduling an event at 1:30 p.m. April 3 at First Presbyterian, 900 Columbus Ave. Children 12 and under will be split into age groups for the hunt. In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be converted to a drive-through event.

For questions or more information, call 316-283-2504.