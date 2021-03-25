Bowman exhibit explores line in latest Carriage Factory Art Gallery show

KANSAN STAFF

Artist Aaron Jackson Bowman explores the many meanings of the word “line” in his new exhibit by the same name at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. Sixth St. in Newton.

Bowman, an architect, knows the importance of straight lines and connecting lines in his work but when it comes to his art, it’s more about the continuous scribble-type line. Bowman said his inspiration may come from a doodle on a hotel notepad and perhaps one in 1,000 actually make it onto the canvas. Some are simplistic and “look like something your seven-year-old drew,” according to Bowman, but many take on extra meaning such as “/’da:da/” which depicts a stick horse or the pensive “she thinks about things.” Bowman also uses bright color combinations in his bold works but mixes in subtle background floral elements with brush strokes.

The gallery will host Meet and Greet opportunities by appointment: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 27; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Contact the gallery at (316) 284-2749 to reserve a time. Works featured in the exhibit are priced between $50 and $2,460. A video and digital catalog detailing the works of the show are also available on the gallery’s website.

For more information, visit carriagefactoryartgallery.com or follow the gallery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.