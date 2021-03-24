Three things that happened at city commission

Approved the Sand Creek Summer Daze

Approved a request for use of Athletic Park and Okerberg Park on July 8-11 for Sand Creek Summer Daze and approved a temporary alcohol permit for July 10-11.

The festival, which was poised to celebrate its third year, was cancelled in 2020 when crowd size restrictions and COVID-19 made it difficult for the event to continue.

"The commission and city workers, park workers and rec commission have done a tremendous job of pushing us along to help us out. We could not do this without them helping us out," said Greg Hanson, festival organizer. "... I want to thank everyone at the city, say 'thank you' for the support."

Approved pool plans

The commission was able to review the final plans of a project to renovate the city pool. The commission agreed to a design/build contract in July of 2020, authorizing a $2.7 million project to renovate the city pool.

Demolition of the old facility began in January, with a targeted opening of the new facility of this summer. The new facility will include a climbing wall, three slides of different sizes, a lazy river and a zero entry area for the pool.

Dealt with water/Sewer issues

The commiission agreed to waive an out-of-district sewer fee for a small property at 703 N. Meridian because the only property owner in the original benefit district that would serve this property consented to the waiving of fees. The new owner of the property is planning to build a "Tiny Home" on the property.

The commission also awarded a contract for Southeast 14th Street storm sewer reconstruction to Mies Construction for $151,630. The project is to replace a 59-year-old corrogated steel pipe that collapsed with a concrete piping. The project bid came in about $31,000 higher than engineering estimates. The commission approved increasing the project budget using reserve funds.