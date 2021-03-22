Newton City Commission set to meet

The Newton City Commission will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the city hall commission chambers.

Items on the agenda include:

• “a request for use of Athletic Park & Okerberg Park for Sand Creek Summer Daze on July 8-11, 2021 and for public works services.”

• “a request for a Temporary Alcohol Permit on July 10-11, 2021 for Sand Creek Summer Daze.”

• “Consider the request to waive out of district sewer fees on 703 N. Meridian.”

• “Receive bids and award contract for SE 14th storm sewer project.”

The commission also will consider “the recommendation of the Planning Commission on a zoning district amendment for property located along the south side of SE 14th Street, between South Pine Street and Parkwood Lane, north of Highway 50 from the current R-1 (single-family zoning district) to an R-2 (multi-family zoning district)” and “consider an ordinance amending the zoning district from the R-1 (single family zoning district) to a R-2 (multi-family zoning district).”

The commission also will “a grant agreement from FAA for taxiway E,” “Consider a construction contract with Dondlinger for improvements to Taxiway E” and “consider a construction services contract with HNTB.”

The commission will receive an update on the swimming pool reconstruction project.

The meeting will be web streamed at https://newtonkansas.civicweb.net/document/12453?splitscreen=true&media=true.

