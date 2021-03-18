Local news briefs

The Kansan

Newton USD 373 is holding the Kindergarten Round-Up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at the district elementary schools.

The event, which includes enrollment for Kindergarteners for the 2021-22 school year, will be held by appointment, both onsite and virtual.

According to the release:

“• Precautions for COVID-19 will be taken (Sanitizing, social distancing, masks required) for onsite registration.

• Families are asked to complete a survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSSeiJ99R6YCs4xAnr4Zgkq-nE7Sy5jDipRHpKkTHeyDsjDg/viewform?gxids=7628.

• After the survey is completed, families will be called by school staff to set up an appointment (either onsite or virtual).”

Incoming Kindergarteners must be 5-years old by Aug. 31.

For more information, call Northridge Elementary at (316) 284-6540, Slate Creek Elementary at (316) 284-6550, South Breeze Elementary at (316) 284-6560, Sunset Elementary at (316) 284-6570,

Walton Rural Life Center at (620) 837-3161 or the

district office at (316) 284-6203.

Six members of the Railer Business Professionals of America Team placed at regionals and qualified for nationals.

Members who placed and qualified for nationals included:

Anthony Wedel: BPA Scholarship Winner, Kansas Merit Award, 6th Presentation Management Individual, 7th Place Fundamental Accounting.

Ann Pomeroy: 2nd Graphic Design, 3rd Interview Skills.

Eli Reddington: 1st Extemporaneous Speech,

5th Advanced Interview Skills,

Top Ten Parliamentary Procedure Concepts.

Alfred Montano: 2nd Prepared Speech, 4th Advanced Interview Skills, Anahi and Natalie Sanchez: 3rd Place Website Design.

Anahi Sanchez: Kansas Merit Award.

The Newton USD 373 Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Administrative Center Board Room.

Items on the agenda include approval of the 2021-22 Capital Outlay Plan, approval of the K-6 Student-Parent Tech Use Agreement, approval of the 2021-22 Head Start Continuation application, “future district direction, dates and tasks, approval of gift requests and professional learning surveys.

The meeting will be streamed on the Newton Schools Facebook page.