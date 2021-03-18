Hesston College to add BA in business administration

The Kansan

HESSTON — Hesston College will add a new bachelor’s degree program after the Higher Learning Commission of Chicago approved the college’s Bachelor of Arts in Business Management degree.

The college received notice March 12 of the program’s approval of the new program. Hesston can now being promoting the program and enrolling students in upper level courses.

“The BA in Business Management program is designed to prepare students for leadership roles and management positions within a variety of businesses and industries,” director of the School of Management at Hesston College Debbie McAlister said. “Real-world experience, including extended domestic and international travel and a semester-long internship, sets Hesston’s curriculum apart.”

“We are so excited to offer our own innovative take on education in the area of business management,” HC vice president of academics Brent Yoder said. “In addition to business students who will now be able to study at Hesston College for four years, our new offering is an enticing option for transfer students looking for a unique, globally-focused program. We can’t wait to enroll our first cohort of business management juniors and begin teaching upper-level courses in fall of 2021.”

Hesston College was founded in 1909.

The business management degree will be the third bachelor’s degree program at Hesston. The college recently added a bachelor’s program in nursing as well as in aviation.

The college offers associate’s degrees in 50 disciplines, along with a certificate program in missional leadership.

According to the release, “Hesston also learned that the Higher Learning Commission now formally recognizes the college as offering a mix of associate and baccalaureate degrees. This change allows HC more latitude to offer additional bachelor’s degrees in the future.”