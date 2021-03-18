Bel Canto Singers to present Holy Week program

The Kansan

HESSTON — The Bel Canto Singers of Hesston College, in cooperation with the Hesston Ministerial Alliance, will be presenting a Holy Week service entitled “Renewed Life” at 3 p.m. March 28 in the Mullet Drive parking lot north of Hesston Mennonite Church.

According to the release, “‘Renewed Life’ transforms the streets of Hesston to the streets of Jerusalem in a radio play written by Michele Hershberger, professor of Bible and ministry at Hesston College.”

The play will be performed by area pastors. There also will be scripture readings and music by the Bel Canto Singers.

The play “is designed to explore the traditional Holy Week story through the lens of modern day events.”

Those wishing to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing.

“Drive-in” parking also is available with the program transmitted over FM radio. Those spaces can be reserved by e-mailing finearts@hesston.edu or calling (620) 327-8141. The program also will be streamed at www.hesston.edu/livestream.

Churches may access materials and music to supplement their Holy Week activities at hesston.edu/easter.

“Resources include music video recordings of Bel Canto Singers and music faculty members, radio-style plays, and scripture read by Hesston-area pastors.”

The Bel Canto Singers will hold their May tour following the end of the school year, using the campus as a home base and “hosting run-out concerts in regional outdoor venues.”

Stops on the tour include “operating out of Swan Lake Christian Camp and touring to churches in Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.”