NMC Health Medical Center honored by The Chartis Center

The Kansan

NMC Health Medical Center in Newton, announced this week it has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the nation’s top-performing rural and community hospitals,” says Val Gleason, president and chief executive officer of NMC Health. “At NMC Health, we have a passion for the health of our community and the care of our patients. This four-time designation is a true reflection of how all of our providers and staff commit to excellence in service every day.”