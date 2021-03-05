COVID-19 cluster found at AGCO

The Newton Kansan

The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with AGCO Corporation, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the AGCO facility in Hesston.

The cluster includes 14 employees positive for COVID-19. These individuals are isolating at home.

The individuals were identified through continued precautionary COVID-19 testing implemented by AGCO. AGCO conducts on-site antigen testing of employees as needed for contact tracing and to reduce asymptomatic spread.

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been the health and safety of our employees, suppliers and customers. The employees that have tested positive have mild or no symptoms at this time, and we wish them good health as they recover and complete their isolation,” said Seth Beytien, AGCO Hesston site leader. “Our on-site COVID-19 testing is helping us ensure a safe work environment at AGCO. While a cluster is undesirable and preventative measures are taken, our onsite COVID-19 positivity rate remains lower than the county and state statistics.”

AGCO has had additional health precautions in place for several months, including increased availability to COVID-19 testing, routine daily disinfecting, mandatory masks regardless of ability to social distance and continued COVID-19 education.

“While we have seen positive trends overall in local COVID-19 cases, we know the threat of COVID-19 remains persistent,” said Lynnette Redington, Harvey County Health Department director. “AGCO’s testing strategy is extremely beneficial to identifying COVID-19 cases, and in turn, reducing the spread in our communities.”

The cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases. Employees will be included in the COVID-19 case counts of their respective county of residence.