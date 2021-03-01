Hesston chase ends in arrest, damaged vehicles

HESSTON — A police chase starting on I-135 ended in Hesston with an arrest, and a damaged police vehicle.

At about 4 a.m. on Feb. 28, a Harvey County Sheriff Deputy attempted to stop a Cadillac SUV on the interstate. The driver of the SUV did not pull over, but instead fled the Interstate into Hesston.

In the 400 block of North Main, Hesston, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver left the SUV in gear, and the vehicle sideswiped a Newton Police Department patrol car before it collided with an unattended parked car.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured," said Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder. "This is a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings and lock your doors."

A K-9 officer tracked the suspect, finding them in a garden shed in the back yard of a Hesston residence. Drugs were located in the vehicle.

The name of the arrested driver has not yet been released.