"I Noticed, Visual Stories by Susan Bartel" on display at McPherson Library

Special to The Kansan

North Newton artist Susan Bartel’s current collection, "I Noticed, Visual Stories by Susan Bartel," is now on display at the McPherson Public Library through April 27th.

“Painting in watercolor is my passion,” Bartel said, “I covet the unexpected miracles that happen in watercolor - it’s a dance between control and letting the colors mix and sing for themselves. I use a limited palette, often preferring to work with only three primary colors, watching the colors mix on the painting, rather than the palette. When my work is going well I am filled with a sense of wonder at the beauty of color and the world we inhabit. My hope is that some of this wonder is also conveyed to you, the viewer.”

Bartel currently resides with her husband in North Newton and is a signature member of the Kansas Watercolor Society.

For more information about this or other library programs, please contact the library at 620 245-2570 or email at library@macpl.org.