Updated: Juvenile arrested for homicide, could be tried as adult

A juvenile suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing Thursday night in Newton.

At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a Newton police officer witnessed a vehicle driving erratically in the 2000 block of W. First Street. The officer stopped the vehicle, and the 16-year-old male driver immediately reported he had just been involved in a fight and had stabbed someone. A bloody knife was found in the vehicle.

The victim was found in the 100 block of Evans with life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old man was transported to a Wichita hospital, where he later died. The juvenile male was arrested in connection with first-degree murder.

According to county prosecutor Jason Lane, police will complete their investigation and turn the case over to his office for formal charging in the next "couple of days." At that point, his office will issue formal charges.

And the office can make a motion to have the accused tried as an adult. That process, Lane said, will take around a month.

"That timeline is pretty iffy," Lane said. "That is a separate motion we file. We really dig into the dynamics of the individual and whether or not it is appropriate."

According to the City of Newton, the relationship between the victim and suspect and other factors contributing to the incident are part of the investigation.

The juvenile was placed in detention pending a detention hearing that should occur next week. Lane said his office will release more information about the case after it can be reviewed next week.

In Harvey County, juveniles placed in detention are placed in a facility in Hutchinson.

Newton police are still working through notifications to the victim’s family members, and the police department generally does not release the names of juvenile suspects. The Kansan is working to confirm tips to the identity of the juvenile.