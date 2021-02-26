Newton Police investigating homicide by juvenile

A juvenile suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing Thursday night in Newton.

At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a Newton Police officer witnessed a vehicle driving erratically in the 2000 block of West First Street. The officer stopped the vehicle, and the 16-year-old male driver immediately reported he had just been involved in a fight and had stabbed someone. A bloody knife was found in the vehicle.

Ian Foy, 27, was found in the 100 block of Evans with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Wichita hospital, where he later died. The juvenile male was arrested.

The juvenile was arrested on a charge of first degree murder and placed in detention. In Harvey County, juveniles placed in detention are placed in a facility in Hutchinson.

According to the city of Newton, there is no threat to the public related to this situation, and the investigation is ongoing. The relationship between the victim and suspect and other factors contributing to the incident are part of the investigation.

The Police Department policy is to not release the names of juvenile suspects.