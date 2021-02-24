Vaccinations hit a speed bump

COVID-19 vaccinations in Harvey County hit a speed bump last week, as the vaccine doses to be delivered from KDHE were delayed by weather.

Those doses are expected to be delivered this week — along with those that were allocated for this week, as well.

The Harvey County Health Department will host a point of distribution Friday, working through a waiting list that has more than 3,900 people on it with the help of Health Ministries.

"We moved to postpone point of distribution from Friday to this Friday," Redington said. "We did receive our shipment, so we are excited about that."

Before the shipment was delayed, the health department had given 2,100 first shots, and 200 second shots, to those in the first two phases of vaccinations.

"We are busy scheduling that at this time," Redington said.

More than 1,000 have been scheduled off the waiting list.

"If you have called in ... and been put on the waiting list, please do not do it again," Redington said. "It takes a lot of time to get the duplicates out of there."

The county and state remain in Phase II of the vaccination plan. According to KDHE, about 11% of Kansans have received at least the first dose of the two-dose vaccine.

This week, there are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 57 people have died in the county from the virus since the pandemic began about a year ago.