Gov. Laura Kelly allows temporary authorization for more vaccinators

TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Tuesday allowing temporary authorization for additional vaccinators during Kansas’ state of disaster emergency.

“We must use every tool in our arsenal to vaccinate Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Kelly said. “While there is still a vaccine shortage, this order will increase the number of vaccinators in our state so we can achieve our vaccination goals as soon as supply allows.”

As of Feb. 22, KDHE reports 11.6% of Kansas residents have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine.

Executive Order No. 21-06 allows state health care professionals such as pharmacy students, dentists, paramedics and others who may administer injections or inoculations within their scope of practice to administer a coronavirus vaccine that is approved or authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

According to KDHE, 339,190 individuals have been vaccinated in Kansas since the vaccine was introduced in December. A total of 435,205 doses have been given — 339,190 first doses and 144,015 second doses. As of Feb. 22, 600,700 doses have been distributed to providers by KDHE.

Kansas remains in Phase II of the state vaccination plan. Phase II targets those aged 65 and older, those in eligible congregate settings and all high-contact critical workers including K-12 education staff, in addition to anyone from Phase I who has not yet been vaccinated. Phase I was for medical professionals and first responders