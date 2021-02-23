Two NHS students named National Merit Scholars

The Kansan

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of the 15,000 finalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Newton High School had two semifinalists, Jakob Graber and Elise Jantz. More than 1.5 million juniors entered the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

According to the National Merit website, to become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official had to submit an application with information on their academic records, honors and awards received. The student also wrote an essay. The National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the finalists based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in college studies. The winners are selected from the pool of finalists based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments as well as the students’ PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index scores, the high school officials’ written recommendations and the finalists’ own essays.

Both Graber and Jantz are seniors this year. Graber’s goal would be to attend college at MIT and study engineering. He is involved in the RaileRobotics team at Newton High.

Jantz is also involved in RaileRobotics as well as gymnastics, Scholar’s Bowl and orchestra. She also participates in piano competitions. Jantz wants to enter into the field of science.

Both students shared that this scholarship would help them with their goals.

“I’m excited,” Jantz said. “This is great for scholarships and stuff so that is nice.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of offers from colleges saying if you are selected as a finalist, here’s what you can get.” Graber said. “Pretty excited for it.”

According to the website, about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships will be given. There are three different types, National Merit® $2,500 Scholarships, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship and college-sponsored Merit Scholarship.