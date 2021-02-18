NPD officer killed in ATV accident

Levi Minkevitch, a member of the Newton Police Department, died Feb. 17 after an ATV accident in rural Harvey County.

Off duty at the time of the accident, Minkevitch, 30, had been a member of the Newton Police Department since 2013.

"Levi was a tremendous police officer and a friend to everyone he met," the department said in a statement on social media. "He had a large presence and a smile that lit up a room. The loss is truly devastating."

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at about 4 p.m. Minkevitch was riding an ATV in a ditch about 1/2 mile east of Harvest Hill Road on Dutch Avenue when he attempted to use the ATV to jumpt the ditch into a farm field. Minkevity lost control of the ATV, which rolled into a creek.

Minkevitch was pronounced dead, and transported to Newton Med.