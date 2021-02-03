NHS Artists featured at galleries

Seven Newton High School artists have seen their work selected for art exhibitions in galleries — three were selected for an exhibition at the Wichta Art Museum and three were selected for an exhibition at the Salina Art Center.

Ethan Kioski, Keria Mock, Ashton Myers and Morgan Heibert were selected for the "Foot in the Door" exhibition at the Wichita Art Museum.

To mark the museum’s 85th anniversary, the museum staged an exhibit featuring are artists. Any individual in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area who identifies was welcome to submit a 12 x 12 inch artwork (including the frame)--painting, print, drawing, relief — for "Foot in the Door."

The exhibit is open through April 18 at the museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd., Wichita. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10 for Adults, $5 for Seniors and $3 for Students & Youth (5-17) $3

NHS students Daisy Buller, Matthew Olson and Logan Headings were selected for the Salina Art Center Sunflower Biennial. The exhibit will on display at the Salina Art Center through April 14

This juried exhibition highlights emerging Kansas artists, receiving more than 400 submissions from more than 120 artists in two divisions, ages 15-18 and 19-24. Cash prizes are awarded in each division. There will be an awards ceremony April 10.

The Sunflower Biennial asks young artists to share their voices: What are the issues they face, what is their view of the world, what challenges do they see, in what do they find beauty?

Admission to the gallery, 150 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina, is free. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment Wednesdays through Saturdays.