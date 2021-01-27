New McPherson Hospital leader selected

Cyril Russell

Special to the Sentinel

Christopher Stipe has been named the next president and CEO of the McPherson Hospital, a position vacated earlier this month with the retirement of Terri Gehring.

With more than 25 years of health care management experience, Stipe comes to McPherson most recently from Manhattan Surgical Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas where he has served as CEO for three years.

“We interviewed several candidates for this position and Chris seemed the perfect fit to lead the hospital, clinics and associated services moving forward. His passion for community hospitals and his experience in several key areas will serve us well and we look forward to his leadership in this next phase in our history,” said McPherson Hospital Board of Trustees President Chet Buchman.

Stipe started his career in hospital leadership in Hoisington at Clara Barton Hospital and Clinics. He has also served executive roles in Texas and Iowa before returning to Kansas in 2018.

At Clarinda Regional Health Center in Clarinda, Iowa, Stipe led the planning and completion of a $28 million replacement facility that opened in 2012 and achieved a national top 10 percent rating in patient satisfaction.

Most recently at Manhattan Surgical Hospital, which is owned by local physicians and Stormont Vail Health, Stipe led the facility to five star ratings as a facility in 2019 and in patient satisfaction in 2020. Under his leadership, the hospital outperformed financial budget goals in 2018 and 2019 and he guided the opening of a new primary care clinic.

Stipe’s educational background includes dual degrees, a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1995 from Kansas State University and a Master in

Health Services Administration from the University of Kansas in 1997. He is a Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives and is Board Certified in Healthcare Management.

Stipe indicated he has a passion for community hospitals. “Coming most recently from a facility that is primarily focused on surgical care, I am genuinely excited to be returning to a community hospital setting, where there’s a full breadth of services, including ER, ICU, Obstetrics and other services that are important for the entire community.”

Stipe and his wife Tiffany, who is a lab medical technologist at Fort Riley, have two daughters, one already at the University of Kansas and the other will be joining her sister there in the fall.

“Kansas is home to me, and McPherson seems like such a great community. My family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of it.”

“Chris’s skill set is perfect for what we need right now in the life of our hospital and associated services,” Buchman said. “His success in creating patient satisfaction initiatives, expanding service lines, and achieving fiscal responsibility aligns with many of our current goals. Further, his proven dedication to community engagement is important and appreciated, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to McPherson.”

It is anticipated that Stipe will begin serving in mid-April.