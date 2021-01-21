Harvey County moves to phase two of vaccinations

Following an announcement from Gov. Laura Kelly that the state is moving forward with its vaccination plan, The Harvey County Health Department will move into Phase Two of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

With this move, all those aged 65+, those in eligible congregate settings, and all high-contact critical workers will now be prioritized for vaccination, in addition to any one from Phase 1 who has not yet been vaccinated.

The Health Department is anticipating receiving 300 initial doses of Moderna vaccine for Phase Two. Those doses will be directed toward law enforcement, other first responders and K-12 educators.

Statewide, approximately 1 million Kansans are in Phase 2. According to the Governors' office, the next weekly supply of vaccine from the federal government contains approximately 45,000 new first doses, meaning not everyone in Phase 2 will be able to receive their vaccine immediately.

“The demand for vaccine continues to outpace supply. Phase Two can eventually include thousands of people in Harvey County,” said Harvey County Health Department Assistant Director Toby Harkins. “We are eager to scale up our operations with our partners as soon as more vaccine is in our hands to conduct as many vaccinations as quickly as we can.”

Each county, through local health departments, will decide how their limited supply of the doses will be allocated by population groups. Vaccination consultation with county administration for scheduling for in Harvey County began Wednesday.As additional vaccine allotments are received in Harvey County, the Health Department, along with healthcare partners in our communities, will be able to increase the coverage of individuals included in Phase Two.

Those included in Phase One that have not yet been vaccinated remain eligible to receive a vaccination.

“After moving quickly to vaccinate close to 130,000 frontline health care workers and Kansas seniors, my administration has worked with local health departments and providers to prepare to move Kansas into Phase 2,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “While it’s important to remember that the rate of vaccinations will be dependent on the amount we receive from the federal government, we use every tool available to make vaccine delivery transparent, efficient, and fast in order to reach as many Kansans as possible.”

State-level information about vaccinations can be found at www.kansasvaccine.gov. Local information from the Harvey County Health Department can be found at www.harveycounty.com/covid19vaccine.

KDHE Phase 2 Guidelines:

Persons aged 65 and older

High-contact critical workers necessary to maintain systems, assets, and activities that are vital to the state security, the economy or public health, or who interact with large numbers of contacts and job-related COVID-19 exposure. COVID-19 risk is associated with the likelihood of infecting oneself or spreading the virus. Factors that increase risk include proximity, type of contact, duration of contacts and challenges to implement protective measures. This includes:

o Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers

o Grocery store workers and food services

o K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, &

other staff

o Food processing, including meat processing plants

o Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants

o Transportation workers

o Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles

Those living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environments where social distancing is not possible, including:

o Homeless shelters

o Congregate childcare institutions

o Emergency shelters or safe houses

o Corrections facilities

o Behavioral health institutions