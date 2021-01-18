REAP enters savings agreement

The Kansan

In an effort to reduce expenses in healthcare, public safety, correctional health, business and education, the Regional Economic Area Partnership recently entered into an agreement with a healthcare improvement company.

The REAP executive committee unanimously approved REAP as an affiliate community agency with Premier Inc. to create a new group purchasing relationship in an attempt to create cost savings through nationally leveraged pricing, at a local level, with Premier-preferred vendors.

"Our goal is simple. Help REAP members realize additional cost savings on purchased services they use every day... Many of these communities do not have large operating budgets or substantial buying power,” said City of McPherson Mayor Tom Brown, REAP chair. “One of the most powerful benefits of a GPO is aggregated national pricing. This means even the smallest of our REAP members will have access to the same buying power and contracts as our larger members. The money saved by using Premier, Inc. may be used in other critical areas.”

The Regional Economic Area Partnership is comprised of 30 city and county governments in 10 counties of south-central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Pratt, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner, as well as multiple associate members. Each partner has voluntarily joined together to guide state and national actions that affect economic development in the region and to consider and adopt joint actions among member governments that enhance the regional economy.

Premier Inc. is a health care improvement company, using an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations.

To serve and support REAP members, Kevin Coccetella, Managing Partner of Transferred Capital LLC. has become an associate member of REAP. Transferred Capital LLC focuses on public and private group purchasing contracting and will assist REAP members with Premier's procurement solutions including pharmaceutical, medical equipment and supplies distribution, facilities, and janitorial distribution, public K12 food product and distribution program, office supplies, among many other contract categories, within the Premier portfolio.

"Growing up in Derby Public Schools and as an alum of Wichita State University, I have a passion for South-Central Kansas. Now, more than ever, is the time to add value where we can," Kevin Coccetella, managing partner of Transferred Capital LLC, said in a statement.

Any REAP member not on the governmental exclusionary list can participate in the program.