Harvey County confirms COVID-19 case cluster at sheriff’s office

The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the sheriff’s office facility.

“Public safety is always our priority, and for some of our staff right now, that means being at home,” said Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay. “We have excellent law enforcement agencies throughout Harvey County that help us ensure the same level of response will be maintained for our communities. I hope our staff has a safe and healthy recovery.”

The cluster includes five employees. Two additional test results are pending.

The isolations are not anticipated to disrupt law enforcement services in the county.

All individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 or identified as close contacts remain at home, away from interaction with the public. The individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 are in isolation. The health department will regularly monitor the health of the individuals.

Those identified as close contacts have been notified.

“COVID-19 continues to challenge our communities, and that can include our health care professionals, first responders and other emergency services,” said Harvey County Health Department director Lynnette Redington. “It’s essential everyone takes appropriate precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days — two incubation periods — without positive cases.