Newton Board of Education appoints new member

The Newton USD 373 Board of Education voted 6-0 to appointed Dayna Steinmetz to the board of education during a special meeting Jan. 6.

"I like a lot of the things that she can bring to the table," said board member Mallory Morton. "... She has been a volunteer in the community for a very long time, which shows investment."

Steinmetz has a background in social work and work with nonprofits in the community.

She will take a position vacated by Jennifer Budde.

Budde and her husband made a decision this summer to move their children from the Newton school district to another school system. The board amended the agenda Monday to accept Budde's resignation, as she made her announcement during the board member comment portion of the meeting.

"As we moved through the first semester at their new school, we realized that change had become a permanent one," Budde said. "I have always felt that sitting up here is the responsibility of those who are 100% vested in this district."

Her resignation was immediate. The board will be charged with appointing a replacement for Budde. That replacement will serve the remainder of her current term — which ends next year — before seeking election.

The board will accept applications from interested parties. Applications should be sent to Joni Jantz, board secretary, at McKinley Administrative Center, 308 E. First.

Budde was the second board member to leave in the past six months. Toby Tyner resigned his position over the summer. Andrew Ortiz was appointed to that position following an application process.