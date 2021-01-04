School resumes in Newton USD 373

While the remnants of a winter snowfall were still visible Monday in Newton, schoolchildren were headed back to school to finish off the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.

In Newton USD 373, school resumed in a "yellow" mode of operation due to COVID-19. The board of education approved the yellow mode of learning for Jan. 4-15 for the flexible mode of learning.

Flexible plan students in grades pre-K through six will be on site — in school all day, every day. Students in grades seven through 12 will be in hybrid mode, meaning in school two days a week and attending online classes the remainder of the week. Opportunity Academy students will be on site every day.

The next athletic event on the schedule is basketball, at home, Jan. 8 against Valley Center.

The board also approved the KSHSAA guidance in relation to spectator allowance at events hosted by USD 373, with consideration needed to be allowed for certain activities based upon capacity limitations, up through the orange mode of learning. The KSHSAA guidance states: interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions.

The next regular meeting of the board of education is Jan. 11. The USD 373 Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in McKinley Administrative Center to discuss a board vacancy and possible appointment to the board.

The next scheduled days for students to be off are Jan. 15 and 18.