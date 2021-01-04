Harvey County Republicans to host Georgia runoff watch party

The Harvey County Republicans will host a watch party for the Georgia primary runoff starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the party headquarters, 423 N. Main.

All Republicans are welcome to attend and are encouraged to bring snacks.

The races place two Republican incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

If Perdue and Loeffler win, Republicans will hold a slim 52-48 majority in the U.S. Senate. If Ossoff and Warnock win, the Senate will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having the power to cast a deciding vote.