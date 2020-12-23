COVID-19 on decline at Presbyterian Manor

One essential health care employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Newton Presbyterian Manor since Dec. 20, and all residents who previously tested positive have met the requirements to leave isolation, leaving the campus with no active resident cases of COVID-19.

“We’re thrilled that no additional residents have tested positive at our community,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s vice president for health and wellness and infection preventionist. “But that doesn’t mean we’re letting our guard down. We remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the health and safety of our residents and staff.”

All test results for the 22 residents mass tested on Dec. 21 were negative.

Employee testing Dec. 20-21 identified one new case of COVID-19. The employee last worked Dec. 22 in assisted living, passed pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment as required.

The campus follows CDC and KDHE guidelines in determining when employees and contractors may return to work. Under the current guidelines, the employee or contractor may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of their fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and their symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. If asymptomatic, the employee or contractor must quarantine for at least 10 days before returning to work. Upon their return to work, the campus will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

The next round of testing for residents and employees will be Dec. 28. Employees will be tested a second time next week in compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services-mandated testing requirements.