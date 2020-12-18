Newton Public Library building closed, lobby pickup still available

Newton Public Library returned to lobby pickup service Dec. 16.

That designation means the building is closed to the public; however, books and DVDs can still be picked up at the front door. Returns are still being accepted.

The public can use the online catalog to browse items and place holds, or call 316-283-2890 or email library@newtonplks.org for assistance. Please call 316-283-2890 when arriving to pick up items.

Library happenings

StoryTimes: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page. This fall, toddler StoryTime videos are released on Tuesdays, preschool StoryTimes on Mondays and chapter book read-along StoryTimes for school-aged kids on Mondays and Fridays. Also on Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: “Hora de cuentos con Sharon.”

Puppet Theatre: “Fall Into Fun” with online puppet shows on NPL’s Facebook page! New puppet shows for toddlers are posted on Thursdays, while shows for preschool-aged kids are posted on Wednesdays.

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month this fall, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, featuring a book from the series “Pet Rescue Adventures.” The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library’s front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3 p.m. Dec. 19. Sign up to receive a free bag of craft supplies from the Library in advance, then join a Zoom meeting to chat and complete the crafts together. Participants are welcome to pick up free craft supplies whether or not they can join on Zoom. Contact the Library to sign up.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Kansas Author Talk with Julia Largent: 7 p.m. Dec. 21. McPherson College professor Julia Largent will discuss the new book she co-edited, “Eating Fandoms: Intersections Between Fans and Food Cultures.” Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

Holiday Hours: Dec. 24-26. Newton Public Library closes at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, and is closed all day on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 25 and 26. Regular hours resume at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Dec. 28. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

New Year’s Holiday Hours: Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, 2021. NPL closes at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and is closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Regular hours resume on Saturday, Jan. 2, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Jan. 6. Read and discuss “City of the Lost,” by Kelley Armstrong. This discussion will meet online via Zoom. Contact the Library to sign up and borrow a copy of the book.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.