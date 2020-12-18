County to close offices for Christmas

Butler County offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and be closed through Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.

Some offices will stop accepting new transactions at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, see the list below for more information. Butler County offices will reopen Dec.28.

Offices closing at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 include: - Butler County Motor Vehicle No transactions will be completed after 11:30 AM. Contact the Butler County Motor Vehicle Department at 316-322-4200 with questions.

Butler County Register of Deeds’ Office Electronic Recordings must be received in the Register of Deeds’ Office by 11 a.m.. Over the counter recordings will be taken up to 11:30 a.m.. If you wish to have your documents recorded on December 24th please submit with ample time for the County to attend to your documents. If you have any questions please contact the Register of Deeds’ office at 316-322-4113.

Butler County Driver's License Office — No transactions will be completed after 11:30 a.m.. Please contact the Butler County Driver's License Office at 316-322-4205 with questions.

Butler County Treasurer’s Office — No transactions will be completed after 11:30 a.m. Please contact the Butler County Treasurer’s Office at 316-322-4210 with questions.

The Butler County Landfill will be closed Dec. 25 and Saturday, Dec. 26. Please call the Landfill Office at 316-322-4158 for more information.