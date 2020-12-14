Foundation announces fall grant recipients

Staff Writer

The Kansan

LINDSBORG .— During its fall grant cycle, the Smoky Valley Community Foundation awarded more than $16,000 to eight projects throughout the Smoky Valley area.

The following organizations received funding:

• Svensk Hyllningsfest, Inc., $3,000 to support travel expenses for area marching bands

• American Legion Emil Pinkall Post 140, $2,865 to repair old transport trailer and purchase 100 steel flag poles.

• The Associated Churches of Lindsborg, $2,855 for the installation and rental of a storage POD and to purchase a commercial dryer.

• Midsummer's Festival, $2,200 to cover expenses for the Midsummer's Festival Scavenger Hunt in downtown and Kids' World activities in Riverside Park.

• Steps to End Poverty of McPherson County, $2,074 to support STEPMC Hybrid Program.

• Broadway RFD, $1,835 to complete the electrical and lighting upgrade, and purchase an air conditioner.

• USD 400, $1,075.54 to purchase tools necessary to build sets for theatre productions.

• Raymer Society for the Arts, $1,034 to purchase tools and supplies for yard maintenance.

This round of grants was made possible by three funds at the community foundation: the Smoky Valley

Enhancement Fund, which focuses on improving quality of life throughout the county, the Smoky Valley Healthy Living Fund, which supports public health in the Smoky Valley area and the Heritage Fund, which supports the work of the local community in enhancing, strengthening and promoting the heritage of the Smoky Valley area.

The foundation’s next grant cycle opens March 1, with online applications due May 1, 2021. For more information, visit http://smokyvalleycf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.