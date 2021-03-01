Bethel marketing, advancement honored with regional awards

Melanie Zuercher

Special to the Kansan

Bethel College’s advancement and marketing teams have been recognized with three regional awards, announced in late January.

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District VI, Mid-America, presented a Silver Award in “Branding Programs-Institution” to Bethel’s Institutional Communication and Marketing office for its introduction of the college’s new logo and rebranding.

The Institutional Advancement office brought home two awards for its Cornerstone Day 24-hour day of giving last fall – a Silver Award for “Fundraising Video, Short” (for the Cornerstone Day video) and a Bronze Award for “Special Event, Single Day.”

Bethel introduced its new branding and tagline to campus and the public in late summer 2020 with a 90-second video posted to social media that sketched the history and relevance of Bethel’s symbol, the threshing stone.

“The team met its goal of creating a contemporary brand that is clean and unique to Bethel,” the judges wrote in their comments.

“Incorporating the college's new mission, vision and values statement was a great choice in the branding redesign.”

“Bethel is honored to be recognized by CASE with a Silver Award in logo and design,” said Tricia Clark, director of institutional communication and marketing.

“The talent in the communication and marketing team is deep, and the collaborative effort to build a new Bethel brand highlighted all the skills of our department.”

She added, “We appreciate all the hard work and support campus-wide with the new logo rollout.”

The Cornerstone Day fundraising initiative premiered on Oct. 12, 2020.

“Creating a giving day isn’t unique,” said the CASE judges, “but [you] showed success through two major gifts and creative website design.”

The judges wrote that the Cornerstone Day video had a “great connection to campus [and] good energy.”

The logo rollout and Cornerstone Day videos can be viewed on Bethel’s YouTube channel.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the advancement team for being recognized as an award-winning group,” said Brad Kohlman, vice president for institutional advancement.

“These awards represent a willingness for us to do things differently, to communicate in new methods and express the needs of the college in ways that our donors can easily identify with,” he continued.

“Ashleigh Hollis, our director of annual giving, has provided unique insight and creativity in how we approach connecting the passions of our donors to the needs of our students through Cornerstone Day.

“Our team truly appreciates the faculty, staff and students who helped launch the inaugural Cornerstone Day and transformed it into an event that has been recognized by our fundraising peers as being worthy of two CASE District VI awards.”

CASE institutional awards are self-nominated and then judged by education marketing and advancement professionals.

District VI covers eight states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Other winning institutions in the categories in which Bethel was entered included Air Force Academy, Kansas State University, Missouri State University and the University of Nebraska.

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education is the global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement – alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and advancement services – who share the goal of championing education.

To fulfill their missions and to meet a variety of needs, colleges, universities and independent schools rely on – and therefore work to foster the goodwill, active involvement, informed advocacy and enduring support of – alumni, donors, prospective students, parents, government officials, community leaders, corporate executives, foundation officers and other external constituencies.

CASE helps its members build stronger relationships with these constituencies.

Jenni Denton of Emporia State University, the District VI awards chairperson, wrote of Bethel’s awards: “You are [among] dozens of CASE members in our district being recognized for extraordinary work.

“Your creative and innovative ideas will serve as inspiration for countless others in the months and years ahead. On behalf of everyone who will benefit, we thank you.

“We are proud to have you and your colleagues as CASE members, and even more proud to be able to celebrate your achievements.”