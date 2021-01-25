‘Living Well Together’ weekly series rolls into second month

Pat Melgares

Kansas State Research and Extension

An innovative program addressing many areas where people need support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is about to complete its first full month.

Living Well Together, a one-hour weekly online program by K-State Research and Extension agents and specialists, will wrap up its January schedule with the program, ‘Who’s Taking Care of You,’ on Jan. 28.

“Oftentimes, we think about taking care of ourselves, but the reality is that we spend a lot of time taking care of others as well,” said Sharolyn Jackson, the northeast area extension specialist and one of the program’s organizers.

“We wanted to focus on who is taking care of you. Make sure that you are giving that time and attention to take care of yourself so that you can, in turn, take care of others.”

Jackson said Living Well Together was tested in December with a pair of programs – Bonding Thru Board Games and Baking Together – and was well-received. Organizers then launched the series as a weekly program in January, airing online at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday night.

“Whether it’s better health physically, mentally or financially, or even better health in your relationships, all of these things relate to how to live well,” Jackson said. “This program was designed to meet people in a way that was appropriate for the pandemic. The fact is that we are all in this pandemic together. To live well, you really do need support from others. So the term Living Well Together just made sense to us.”

Registration for the Jan. 28 session is available online, https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b7ttOFKPLvYQXiJ

Interested persons can also contact their local extension office for more information.

A separate registration form is available online for a just-announced lineup of February sessions at https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eFZogdZVlcap9fE

Sessions include:

Feb. 4 – A Parent’s Guide to Social Media.

Feb. 11 – Love Languages.

Feb. 18 – Make Active Habits Stick.

Feb. 25 – Living Well With Diabetes.

Most of the presenters are K-State Research and Extension agents and specialists in the northeast region of Kansas. The sessions are open to all people, regardless of where they live in or out of the state.

“Extension agents are really good at connecting with the public, and presenting and teaching,” Jackson said. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge for us during this pandemic because we haven’t done a lot of that virtually, so we’re all learning. We’ve made great strides in learning how to do that effectively with this virtual delivery.”

The series is scheduled to last through the end of March with sessions planned on such topics as checking your credit, Mediterranean style eating, family meal time and the science of sleep.

“We all know that when we get a good night’s rest, how much more productive we are and how much better we feel,” Jackson said. “The March session will look at what sleep does for the body, physically and mentally, how it restores us and allows us to be our best the next day.”

“It’s a good way to wrap up our series,” she added. “We hope it will set people up for success as we move into what I hope is going to be an active and healthful spring.”

Past sessions in the Living Well Together series are available to view online.