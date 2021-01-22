Library happenings for Jan. 22, 2021

The Kansan

Newton Public Library

720 N. Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

316-283-2890

fax: 316-283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Tues-Wed, Fri-Sat: 9am-6pm

Mon, Thu: 9am-7pm

StoryTime: Join Ms. Amy for StoryTime on the NPL Facebook page! Toddler and preschool StoryTime videos are released weekly, and previous videos are available for on-demand viewing. On Tuesdays, join Ms. Sharon on Facebook for a Spanish-language StoryTime: “Hora de cuentos con Sharon.”

Reading Rescue Club: On the First Tuesday of every month, school-aged children or their grown-ups can pick up a free Reading Rescue Packet, inspired by the book series “Pet Rescue Adventures.” The packet will include a book, crafts, activities, pet info, special gifts and much more. Packets can be picked up in the Library's front lobby. Patrons may call ahead to confirm availability.

Library Services: The NPL building is open with limited services. Digital resources and programs are available 24/7! For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call the Library at 316-283-2890.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

The Big Read: Ongoing through Feb. 21. Libraries across the greater Wichita area are participating in this year’s Big Read. This year’s selected novel is “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Borrow a copy at NPL, and visit www.newtonplks.org and the NPL Facebook page to learn about tie-in events and discussions.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Jan. 25. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Lawrence, Kan., photographer Ann Dean will present and answer questions about her photo essay, “Images from the Mind of a Bi-Racial Black Woman.” Join online via Zoom, or watch the livestream on the NPL Facebook page.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Join an online discussion of “Deception Cove” by Owen Laukkanen. The author will join us via Zoom! Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Feb. 6. Teens aged 14 and up, join an online discussion of “Dear

Martin,” by Nic Stone. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 8. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Tech Talk: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11. NPL IT supervisor Nathan Carr revisits and refreshes some of his tech talk topics of years past. This month: “Video Calls: Skype vs. Google Hangouts vs. Zoom.” Join via Zoom; check Facebook for details.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 15. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Kansas Author Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Emporia State University professor emeritus Jim Hoy will give a talk about his new book, “My Flint Hills: Observations and Reminiscences from America’s Last Tallgrass Prairie.” Join online via Zoom, or watch the livestream on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Read and discuss “The Long Ships,” a Viking adventure novel by Frans G. Bengtsson. Contact the Library to borrow a copy of the book and learn how to connect to the discussion online via Zoom.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Sign up to receive a free bag of craft supplies from the Library in advance, then join a Zoom meeting to chat and complete the crafts together. Participants are welcome to pick up free craft supplies whether or not they can attend the meeting. Contact the Library to sign up.

Teen Virtual GameTime: 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Teens and tweens, join a Zoom video chat and play online games together. Email library@newtonplks.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Fourth Tuesday Photography: 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Join Sean Tomlinson via Zoom or Facebook Live for an online program, “Planning and Enjoying a Photo Trip to Western Kansas.”

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Join guest facilitator Dr. Kim Stanley for an online discussion of “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel. Meets via Zoom; contact the Library or go to www.newtonplks.org/TALK for details.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New Items Now Available:

Anders, Charlie Jane. All The Birds In The Sky. An ancient society of witches and a hipster technological startup go to war in order to prevent the world from tearing itself apart. To further complicate things, each of the groups’ most promising followers (Patricia, a brilliant witch and Laurence, an engineering “wunderkind”) may just be in love with each other. New Fiction

Cuomo, Andrew. American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic. The New York state governor describes how he battled COVID-19 after his state became a hotspot. New Nonfiction

Hunter, Megan. The Harpy. Lucy and Jake live in a house by a field where the sun burns like a ball of fire. Lucy has set her career aside in order to devote her life to the children, to their finely tuned routine, and to the house itself, which comforts her like an old, sly friend. But then a man calls one afternoon with a shattering message: his wife has been having an affair with Lucy’s husband, Jake. New Fiction

Jordan, Zack. The Last Human. Hiding her feared human identity while living among hundreds of alien species roaming the corridors of Watertower Station, a lone survivor struggles to understand why humans were destroyed, before a bounty hunter reveals harrowing truths. New Fiction

Schweblin, Samantha. Little Eyes. A metaphorical tale depicts a complex and relatable world where people from all walks of life engage in internet encounters that lead to unexpected love, transformative adventure, and unimaginable terror. New Fiction

McCall, Bruce. How Did I Get Here? A memoir by the celebrated New Yorker cartoonist and former Saturday Night Live writer describes his upbringing in post-World War II Ontario and the people and places who shaped his career in New York City. New Nonfiction

Wilson, Ben. Metropolis: A History of the City, Humankind’s Greatest Invention. Beginning in 5,000 BC with Uruk, the city immortalized in The Epic of Gilgamesh, Wilson shows that cities were never a necessity, but that their density created a blossoming of human endeavor that kick-started civilization itself. New Nonfiction