Don and Thelma (Hudson) Lore Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

Don and Thelma (Hudson) Lore were married on January 23, 1951, and will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Shortly after getting married, they moved to El Dorado where they raised their three sons: Randy, deceased; Ben, Wichita; and Tom, Washington D.C. They have been blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Don retired after 35 years as an oil driller and drilling superintendent with White and Ellis Drilling. Thelma was a doctor's assistant until she retired from the El Dorado Clinic.