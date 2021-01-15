SBMAH celebrates first birth of 2021

The Kansan

Knox Buckley earned the recognition of being the first baby born at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in 2021. Knox was born to Lacie Hutson and Nick Buckley of El Dorado at 2:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. He weighed 8 pounds 2.7 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches long.

They didn’t expect to have the first baby at SBA, but were excited about it.

“He’s been a really good baby,” Lacie said. “It was an easy birth and he came quickly.”

“I was just super excited,” Nick said as he held his new son.

“He’s so tiny,” Lacie added. “I thought he would be bigger.”

They are excited about the newest member of their family.

“I’m looking forward to all of the regular dad stuff,” Nick said. “Teaching him how to throw a ball in the yard, just whatever interests him. I want him to explore as many areas as possible.” He looks forward to seeing what his son’s interests are as he grows.

In addition to being a mom, Lacie is employed at Fleet Fuels in El Dorado. Nick works at Midwest Turf and is a full-time college student at Emporia State University, where he is working toward his teaching degree.

Knox got his name when Nick and Lacie were brainstorming and Nick saw the name online. Nick is studying to be a social studies teacher so because of that interest he learned more about Ft. Knox and the person it is named after.

“There is some cool history, and it is just a good strong name,” Nick said. “It is a classic, but unique, American name.”

Lacie and Nick were pleased with their experience at the SBA Family Birth Center.

“The nurses,” Lacie said of what she liked most. “They are all really super patient. They have been extremely helpful since the birth.”

Nick added that Dr. Camille McKesey also was great.

“Once Dr. McKesey entered the room, she did a great job taking charge,” he said, adding that the fact it was obvious she knew what she was doing helped to calm him.

Knox will be welcomed home by a big brother, Kyson, 10, and a big sister, Kynlee, 5.

Lacie said they were excited to meet their new brothe