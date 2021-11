The Newton Lions Club hosted their annual Pancake Feed, a fund-raiser for the club, on Nov. 2. The club holds a pancake feed each election day.

In 2020 the club moved the traditional event from the Newton Recreation Center to Midway Motors on S. Kansas Ave. to facilitate a drive-through event in the face of pandemic Covid-19.

In 2021 that practice continued, however the club also offered a sit-down dining option at Midway.

