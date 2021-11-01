Trick or treat comes to downtown Newton

Each Halloween the Newton Lions Club hosts a Halloween Safe Walk in downtown Newton.

The event was first created in the 1990sby the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and is now sponsored by the Newton Lions Club, there will be a Halloween Safe Walk in downtown.

Hundreds of trick-or-treaters descend on downtown each Halloween to walk the sidewalks and collect treats from participating businesses and organizations.

Other community celebrations included "Trunk-or-Treat" at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church and Hillcrest Four Square Church on 12th Street. Health Ministries sponsored a drive through Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.

Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts hosted "Haunt Fest" and a haunted house starting on Oct. 30.

The Krehbiel family will hosted their annual free haunted house starting Oct. 30 and 31

