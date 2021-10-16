Habitat for Humanity to host fundraiser

Just as the did a year ago because of pandemic, volunteers for Habitat for Humanity will fire up grills to cook a drive-through meal as a fund-raiser for the organization.

Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County will be serving up a dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Faith Mennonite Church, 2100 N. Anderson.

Donations will help build another Habitat home in 2022. The 2021 home will be dedicated at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at 1409 N. Oak, Newton.

The dinner will feature a smoked pork chop with green beans, potatoes, roll and dessert. RSVPs are requested by Nov. 2. To reserve meals and pick-up time, contact Kendra Davila at 316-200-8807 or email her at Kendra@harveycountyhabitat.org.

Donations can be mailed to Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County, PO Box 1015, Newton KS 67114. Donations will also be accepted at meal pickup.