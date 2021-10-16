Habitat for Humanity to host fundraiser

Chad Frey
The Kansan
Don Sauerwein and Ron Peters grilling up pork chops on Intrust Bank’s grill for the 2020 Harvey County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.

Just as the did a year ago because of pandemic, volunteers for Habitat for Humanity will fire up grills to cook a drive-through meal as a fund-raiser for the organization.

Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County will  be serving up a dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Faith Mennonite Church, 2100 N. Anderson.

Donations will help build another Habitat home in 2022. The 2021 home will be dedicated at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at 1409 N. Oak, Newton.

The dinner will feature a smoked pork chop with green beans, potatoes, roll and dessert. RSVPs are requested by Nov. 2. To reserve  meals and pick-up time, contact Kendra Davila at 316-200-8807 or email her at Kendra@harveycountyhabitat.org.

Donations can be mailed to  Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County, PO Box 1015, Newton KS 67114. Donations will also be accepted at meal pickup.