Library to host 'Gnome Hunt'

Newton Public Library

720 N Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

(316) 283-2890

fax: (316) 283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Tues-Wed, Fri-Sat: 9am-6pm

Mon, Thu: 9am-7pm

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Fun With Paper Airplanes!: 10 a.m. Sept. 25. Kids and families are invited to make and test paper airplanes. Participants will listen to airplane-themed stories, make and test a variety of airplane designs, then enter their best in a friendly competition to see whose flies farthest. Simple craft activities will be available to occupy little ones.

Fourth Tuesday Photography Potluck: 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Bring something to share and join fellow photography enthusiasts for a potluck supper at Harvey County East Lake. Meet at the shelters near the park office. The general public is welcome to attend.

Fall Used Book Sale: Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Don’t miss Newton Public Library’s big fall book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will support library events as well as new material purchases.

Healthy Kansas Kids: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 1. A GraceMed community outreach specialist will be at the library to assist families with children who need to enroll in Medicaid/KanCare, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on first and third Fridays of each month.

Teen Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Oct. 2. Join fellow teens and tweens for a discussion of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” by Ransom Riggs, with breakfast goodies. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Read and discuss “A Rising Man,” book one of the Sam Wyndham series by Abir Mukherjee. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Going on a Gnome Hunt!: 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Join us for a family-friendly, outdoor event! More details forthcoming. No registration required.

Nonfiction Book Club: 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Read and discuss “Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places,” by Colin Dickey. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Tech Talk with Nathan Carr: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The library’s IT supervisor revisits some of his tech talk topics of years past. This month: “Your Online Persona: Defensive Computing.” Join via Zoom or watch live on Facebook.

Policing Sex in Kansas: 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Dr. Nikki Perry of the University of Kansas will give an online talk about her new book, “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women.” Join via Zoom or watch the livestream on Facebook.

Third Thursday Book Club: 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Read and discuss “The House Next Door,” by Anne Rivers Siddons. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New Items Now Available:

Cowley Heller, Miranda. The Paper Palace. While staying at the “Paper Palace,” her family’s summer getaway, 50-year-old Elle must decide between the life she has built with her husband and the life she always imagined she would have with her childhood love. New Fiction

Feito, Virginia. Mrs. March. When someone suggests that the protagonist in her husband's latest book is based on her, Mrs. March questions everything she believes about her husband as she embarks on a harrowing journey that builds to near psychosis - one that may uncover a killer and the long-buried secrets of her past. New Fiction

Groff, Lauren. Matrix. Cast out of the royal court, 17-year-old Marie de France, born the last in a long line of women warriors, is sent to England to be the new prioress of an impoverished abbey where she vows to chart a bold new course for the women she now leads and protects. New Fiction

Jeffers, Honorée Fanonne. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois. To come to terms with who she is and what she wants, Ailey, the daughter of an accomplished doctor and a strict schoolteacher, embarks on a journey through her family's past, helping her embrace her full heritage, which is the story of the Black experience in itself. New Fiction

Maynard, Joyce. Count the Ways. Tells the story of Eleanor and Cam as their marriage is shattered by tragedy and infidelity. During the decades that follow, they make surprising discoveries and decisions that bring them together, and tear them apart. New Fiction

Moriarty, Liane. Apples Never Fall. A family of tennis stars debate whether or not to report their mother as missing, fearing that doing so would implicate their father. New Fiction

North, Claire. Notes from the Burning Age. Ven was once a holy man, sorting useful knowledge from the heretical ideas of the Burning Age. When the revolutionary Brotherhood approaches Ven and pressures him to translate stolen writings, his life will be turned upside down. New Fiction