Retired school personnel to meet

For the first time in more than a year the Harvey County Association of Retired School Personnel will be able to host a meeting.

The club will have an organizational meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 in the Sunflower Room of Newton Recreation Center, 415 N. Poplar.

"In order for our unit to succeed, an organizational meeting has been scheduled," wrote Karen Pulaski, secretary, in an email notification of the meeting. "The main concern is active participation and attendance within our unit,"

The club will be seeing suggestions for future meeting speakers or activities.