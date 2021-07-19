One dead following pedestrian/train accident

The Harvey County sheriff's office is investigating the death of a man hit by a train in the 6100 block of S. West Road July 19.

Douglas Tate, 31, of Wichita is dead in what is being investigated by the Harvey County Sheriff's Office as a suicide. His family has been notified.

According to Sheriff Chad Gay, Tate was sitting on the train tracks when he was struck by the train. Deputies were dispatched to the area at 4:36 a.m. and met by a BNSF supervisor at the scene.

Train traffic through Newton was blocked for several hours during the investigation.

The incident was about three miles south west of Newton.